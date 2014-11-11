Veterans Performing Shakespeare This Sunday

The Feast of Crispian is a fascinating project that pairs theater professionals with U.S. military veterans. For the last 18 months, Jim Tasse and his colleagues have been working with veterans from the Zablocki V.A. teaching acting techniques with specific Shakespeare scenes to enrich and inform on more formal therapies.

The work is ready for a formal performance, which will occur tomorrow in a public sharing and discussion. Their ultimate plan sounds really, really ambitious. They are looking to launch a fully-staged all-veteran production of Julius Caeser next year. The work being presented tomorrow is another step towards that goal.

The Feast of Crispian’s next performance is Nov. 16 from 2:30 p.m. - 4 p.m. at the Zablocki VA on 5000 W. National Ave. For more info, visit the Feast of Crispian online