A Warm and Classy ‘Three Little Pigs’

× Expand Photo by Paul Ruffolo

British musical theater songwriters George Stiles and Anthony Drewe put together a remarkably well-articulated children’s stage adaptation of an old classic with The Three Little Pigs . Weighing in at only 45 minutes, the show is perfect fare for even the youngest theatergoers. This makes it an ideal match for First Stage’s series for kids ages 3 and older.

The production features wonderfully developed scenic design by Sarah Hunt-Frank peppered by some beautifully vivid graphics developed for the production by graffiti artisan Zenon Castillo. Among other roles, Marvette Knight endearingly plays the mother pig. As the story begins, she breaks the news to the three pigs (all played by child actors) that the pigpen has become too small for all four of them. They must leave home to strike out on their own. The three pigs split up to build three different houses, pursued by a classily attired Big Bad Wolf played with charm and style by Adam Estes.

The three pigs all have distinct personalities. They have their own strengths and weaknesses and only through working together are they able to survive. This is far better than versions of the tale with two of the three pigs characterized as lazy—and ultimately eaten. Of particular interest here is the pig named Siu (played in the “House Cast x93 by fifth grader Isabella Lozier.) Siu has decided to make a house out of straw “because it’s environmentally conscious. x93 Clever details like that make this a fun show. Catchy Stiles and Drewe tunes like “One, Two, Three Little Pigs