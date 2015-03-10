Watching Deer Hunters Over Dinner

× Expand Courtsy of Memories Ballroom Back row - left to right: Joaquin Hernandez, Tim Gierach, Zach McLain, Miche Priaulx Front row: Chris Fontaine

Jeff Daniels’ Escanaba In Da Moonlight is one of a few prominent comedies celebrating life in rural Wisconsin. Like Guys on Ice , the show has been produced all over the country and continues to be quite popular. I personally love these shows because I grew up in northeastern Wisconsin. The accent in this show is very distinct. It’s always quite strangely entertaining to hear what actors come up with to approximate that distinct sound of the Yooper dialect. The latest local production of Escanaba In Da Moonlight comes to the stage courtesy of Memories Dinner Theater in Port Washington.

It’s a straight ahead comedy that makes really good fare for dinner theater, but it’s interesting to note that a comedy about a group of hunters in deer season in northern Wisconsin will be enjoyed by theatergoers in Spring. Sounds like it might be vaguely (and pleasantly) disorienting if the production is convincing enough about developing the right atmosphere for the stage. Jim Gallagher directs.

Memories Dinner Theater’s production of Escanaba In Da Moonlight runs March 13 - 22. For more information, visit memoriesballroom.com.