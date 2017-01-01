The Wauwatosa in Bay View

×

As much as I try to diversify my coverage, there are a few names that are so active in local theatre that it ends up being kind of difficult to avoid them if I’m honestly trying to cover everything that’s going on. This year, UWM is a good example . . . they’ve already had collaborations with both Youngblood Theatre and Milwaukee Chamber this month. They have a full season of shows coming-up as well. Their mainstage production of A.R. Gurney’s What I Did Last Summer opened up last night. Dale Gutzman is another ubiquitous name . . . the Artistic Director of the Off The Wall Theatre maintains his own theatre, is working on a project with the Skylight Opera and still finds tinem to show-up in an RSVP Productions show next month. He also wrote the original script that Alchemist's Dracula: The Undead was based on. The Alchemist Theatre ends up being one of those entities as well . . .

I recently got a press release on The Village Playhouse of Wauwatosa’s 25th Anniversary Original One Act Play Festival. Every year the festival presents work of aspiring, young playwrights, giving them the opportunity to see their work go from the page to the stage in an exhaustive festival that runs roughly half a month this year.

The well-extablished suburban theatre group presents the 2010 Original One Act Festival from May 14th through the 29th at . . . the Alchemist Theatre in Bay View. The Village Playhouse of Wauwatosa is currently accepting script submissions through January 30th of next year.

Submissions Guidelines are available here.

Auditions for the festival run March 22nd and 23rd at Divine Word Lutheran Church on 5505 West Llyod Street in Milwaukee.