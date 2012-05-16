West Allis Looking for Musical Gangsters

×

With a history that stretches back to the lat '60s, The West Allis Players are one of those suburban community theatre outfits that have been around for longer than many of the professional groups in t own. It pleases me to know that people have an opportunity to cut their teeth on production with some of the more established, lesser-known theatre companies before going on to work in a more professional capacity with bigger-named theatre groups.

And so it is that the West Allis Players are looking to cast for a production of Guys & Dolls . . . a musical that has to rank right up there with some of the most frequently produced shows in U.S. community theatre history.

Those interested in the potential of being the next Rusty Charlie or Nicely-Nicely or Benny or Sky or Sarah have the opportunity to audition for the production. Auditions will be held May 21 and 22 with callbacks on May 24. Sign-in starts at 6:30 with activities to start at 7:00. Auditions will be held at the West Allis Central High School on 85th and Lincoln. They're looking for actors 16 or older. Bring one verse of a song to sing and be prepared for improvisations and movement. Performances are July 20, 21, 27, 28 and 29.

Questions can be directed to Mary Beth Topf at: directorlady@att.net