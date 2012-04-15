West Allis Players Open A New Drama

Writer/Director Katherine Beeson's IN LIEU OF FLOWERS

by

 

 

The West Allis Players are one of those suburban community theatre groups which have been around forever. Not quite as venerable as the Bay Players, WAP has a history that goes back to 1969. The group produces three main shows per year and has done so for quite some time. 

 

The Players' latest is a work by writer/director Katherine Beeson. It concerns the passing of a man by the name of Lou Flowers. He owned a truck stop. People thought they knew him. Then a mysterious woman shows up at his funeral . . . and in his will. 

 

According to the promo copy, "This is a wonderful story of love and loss -- of touching memories and wonderful second chances."

 

The show takes place at the West Allis Central Auditorium on 8500 West Lincoln Avenue. For more information, call 414-299-0384or visit WAP online.

 

 

 