West Allis Players Open A New Drama

The West Allis Players are one of those suburban community theatre groups which have been around forever. Not quite as venerable as the Bay Players, WAP has a history that goes back to 1969. The group produces three main shows per year and has done so for quite some time.

The Players' latest is a work by writer/director Katherine Beeson. It concerns the passing of a man by the name of Lou Flowers. He owned a truck stop. People thought they knew him. Then a mysterious woman shows up at his funeral . . . and in his will.

According to the promo copy, "This is a wonderful story of love and loss -- of touching memories and wonderful second chances."

The show takes place at the West Allis Central Auditorium on 8500 West Lincoln Avenue. For more information, call 414-299-0384or visit WAP online.