Keith Huff has worked on a couple of the more acclaimed TV dramas to come out of the past 5 years: Mad Men, House of Cards and SyFy Channel’s Helix. At month’s end, Carthage College stages the world premiere of a stage lay by Huff. On the same day that Season 3 of House of Cards debuts on Netflix, Huff’s new play Up the Hill has its premiere at Carthage.

The brand new play is a part of Carthage’s New Play Initiative. Every year, Carthage commissions a well-known writer to create a brand new script for its theatre students. From the official announcement:

“Up the Hill tells the story of Jill and Jack, two new congressional interns, each excited to be serving their country in Washington D.C.’s corridors of power. But before very long, both get caught in a web of blackmail and political intrigue that forces them to question everything they believe.