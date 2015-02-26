× Expand Layalina Productions Yemeniettes

The diversity of Milwaukee is well reflected by the diversity of its cinematic events. Of course there is the Milwaukee Film Festival. There is also the Milwaukee Independent Film Society’s Annual Short Film Festival, now in its sixteenth year. Who could forget the fifteen year old Milwaukee Underground Film Festival? Local film historian Dale Kuntz mines his rare collection of celluloid from the 30s and 40s for “Movie Time, x93 every other Wednesday at the Charles Allis Art Museum. And not to be overlooked are the bevy of others celluloid events put on by UWM’s Union Theater – the LGBT Film Festival, the French Film Festival, the Nordic Film Festival, the African American Film Series.

Beginning February 26 and extending until April 23, thanks to the Milwaukee Muslim Women’s Coalition, our fair city will have a new film festival to boast of: the Milwaukee Muslim Film Festival. Five recent films treating both timely and timeless themes will each be shown twice. Screening duties fall to three more-than-capable institutions: the Milwaukee Art Museum’s Lubar Auditorium, the Oriental Theater, and UWM’s Union Theater. Each of the films is meant to “generate meaningful discussion about Muslims and the Muslim world, x93 which will be ensured by post-screening talkbacks. Dates, times, locations and descriptions of the films to be screened can be found here.