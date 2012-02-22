84th Oscar Night America Gala Benefits A Rising Star Artist

<!--[if gte mso 9]><xml> <o:OfficeDocumentSettings> <o:AllowPNG/> </o:OfficeDocumentSettings> </xml><![endif]--><!--[if gte mso 9]><xml> <w:WordDocument> <w:Zoom>0</w:Zoom> <w:TrackMoves>false</w:TrackMoves> <w:TrackFormatting/> <w:PunctuationKerning/> <w:DrawingGridHorizontalSpacing>18 pt</w:DrawingGridHorizontalSpacing> <w:DrawingGridVerticalSpacing>18 pt</w:DrawingGridVerticalSpacing> <w:DisplayHorizontalDrawingGridEvery>0</w:DisplayHorizontalDrawingGridEvery> <w:DisplayVerticalDrawingGridEvery>0</w:DisplayVerticalDrawingGridEvery> <w:ValidateAgainstSchemas/> <w:SaveIfXMLInvalid>false</w:SaveIfXMLInvalid> <w:IgnoreMixedContent>false</w:IgnoreMixedContent> <w:AlwaysShowPlaceholderText>false</w:AlwaysShowPlaceholderText> <w:Compatibility> <w:BreakWrappedTables/> <w:DontGrowAutofit/> <w:DontAutofitConstrainedTables/> <w:DontVertAlignInTxbx/> </w:Compatibility> </w:WordDocument> </xml><![endif]--><!--[if gte mso 9]><xml> <w:LatentStyles DefLockedState=\"false\" LatentStyleCount=\"276\"> </w:LatentStyles> </xml><![endif]--> <!--[if gte mso 10]> <style> /* Style Definitions */ table.MsoNormalTable {mso-style-name:\"Table Normal\"; mso-tstyle-rowband-size:0; mso-tstyle-colband-size:0; mso-style-noshow:yes; mso-style-parent:\"\"; mso-padding-alt:0in 5.4pt 0in 5.4pt; mso-para-margin-top:0in; mso-para-margin-right:0in; mso-para-margin-bottom:10.0pt; mso-para-margin-left:0in; mso-pagination:widow-orphan; font-size:12.0pt; font-family:\"Times New Roman\"; mso-ascii-font-family:Cambria; mso-ascii-theme-font:minor-latin; mso-fareast-font-family:\"Times New Roman\"; mso-fareast-theme-font:minor-fareast; mso-hansi-font-family:Cambria; mso-hansi-theme-font:minor-latin;} </style> <![endif]--> <!--StartFragment--> <p class=\"MsoNormal\"><span style=\"font-family: \'Times New Roman\'; \">On Sunday, February 26, Oscar Night Parties happen all across America to celebrate the stars coming out for the 84</span><span style=\"font-family: \'Times New Roman\'; \"><sup>th</sup></span><span style=\"font-family: \'Times New Roman\'; \"> Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences grand awards evening. However, the Academy also generously sanctions 51 “Official Oscar Night America “ parties throughout the country to benefit one non-profit organization in each state that first began in 1994.</span></p> <p class=\"MsoNormal\"><span style=\"font-family: \'Times New Roman\'; \">The Academy conceived this philanthropic effort to raise millions of dollars every year for various arts and social organizations. Wisconsin\'s official “Oscar Night America” benefits Children\'s Outing Association Youth and Family Centers (COA), a highly national rated non-profit serving disenfranchised adults and children in the city for more than 100 years. For the past 14 years, COA has represented Wisconsin for the Academy\'s </span>charitable offering that raises over $150,000 dollars for the organization on an annual basis. The Oscar Night American parties can be crucial to an organization\'s success and often represent their annual largest and most successful fund raising effort. </p> <p class=\"MsoNormal\"><span style=\"font-family: \'Times New Roman\'; \">This year the annual COA fundraiser will host approximately 300 enthusiastic participants at the Milwaukee Hilton, the ballroom adorned with original posters and programs from the 84th Academy Awards, exactly what the stars read and see in Hollywood, from 5:00 p.m. until midnight on Sunday. However, the organization also salutes the COA\'s 2012 Rising Star: An artist and Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design 2011 graduate Verdale Hill.<o:p /></span></p> <p class=\"MsoNormal\" style=\"margin-bottom: 0.0001pt; \"><span style=\"font-family: \'Times New Roman\'; \">Hill grew up primarily in Milwaukee\'s Riverwest neighborhood where he passed through over 40 homes during a tumultuous childhood because of his mother\'s disability. Often raised by his grandmothers and aunties, sometimes 11 children lived under one roof any one time. Yet, the neighborhood\'s COA provided Hill with a place to go, afterschool activities, art lessons, summer camping experiences and a job at age 19. Without COA, Hills life would have been significantly altered.</span></p> <p class=\"MsoNormal\" style=\"margin-bottom: 0.0001pt; \"><span style=\"font-family: \'Times New Roman\'; \">On Sunday night, COA honors Hill at the official Oscar Night Gala as their 2012 Rising Star Recipient. Along with an award, the organization filmed an exclusive documentary </span><span style=\"font-family: \'Times New Roman\'; \">on Hill\'s life and emerging career as an artist and art educator. As part of the award, he </span><span style=\"font-family: \'Times New Roman\'; \">will also donate a mixed media piece from his series MKE 2011 for the silent auction, a series he intends to continue working on that portrays the city\'s landscapes. While continuing to work on his own pieces, Hill envisioned an art studio in the COA Riverwest center to teach children about art while he applies to the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee for his Masters of Fine Arts. At the young age of 23, Hill already sold one large artwork and will continue to work in painting, printmaking and sculpture so his life will shine even brighter and more clearly in the future. At Verdale\'s Riverwest Studio at 9<sup>th</sup> and Garfield, Hill answered a few questions before his students arrived for their after school art. </span></p> <p class=\"MsoNormal\" style=\"margin-bottom: 0.0001pt; \"><strong><em><span style=\"font-family: \'Times New Roman\'; \">Since your graduation from MIAD, what inspired you to start Verdale Art Studio here in Riverwest?</span></em></strong></p> <p class=\"MsoNormal\" style=\"margin-bottom: 0.0001pt; \"><span style=\"font-family: \'Times New Roman\'; \">Since I was five years old I have participated in after school programs and numerous summer camps, although anyone can utilize COA. Often COA provided my family with basic needs, food and a warm, dry place to stay in winter and a cool place in summer. I made this difficult transition from a teen to an adult, and COA gave me a job when I was 19 to help with art projects at the center. Because this is where I grew up, I definitely want to keep revitalizing the Riverwest area. They are taking arts [classes and education] out of the curriculum in the schools, and when they do have them [the classes], they are taught mainly by volunteers. So it\'s my responsibility to stay and create these opportunities for art [education and experiences]. In this studio the kids learn art skills but also practical applications they will utilize even more such as teamwork, problem solving and social behaviors along with leaning about current social issues.</span></p> <p class=\"MsoNormal\" style=\"margin-bottom: 0.0001pt; \"><strong><em><span style=\"font-family: \'Times New Roman\'; \">What are you working on now in Verdale\'s Art Studio?</span></em></strong><strong><em><span style=\"font-family: \'Times New Roman\'; \"><o:p> </o:p></span></em></strong></p> <p class=\"MsoNormal\" style=\"margin-bottom: 0.0001pt; \"><span style=\"font-family: \'Times New Roman\'; \">I write proposals and apply for funds for specific art projects. On Thursday, February 23, (5:30-6:30 p.m.) we\'re viewing a public art project in the gymnasium (909 East Garfield) created by the students that I applied for. It\'s a mural, a painting and a collage that explores justice, social issues and statistics that represent the community. They have [the children] learned so much every step of the way. And in the 4:00 o\'clock class this afternoon we\'re celebrating Black History Month by creating a portrait of Obama. It\'s about that history of an African American becoming president of the United States and not anything political because of an election year. I tell these preteens they are witnessing something very unique to see Obama as president.</span><span style=\"font-family: \'Times New Roman\'; \"> </span></p> <p class=\"MsoNormal\" style=\"margin-bottom: 0.0001pt; \"><strong><em><span style=\"font-family: \'Times New Roman\'; \">What does it mean to you to work in Riverwest as an adult when you have spent your childhood in this exact place?</span></em></strong></p> <p class=\"MsoNormal\" style=\"margin-bottom: 0.0001pt; \"><span style=\"font-family: \'Times New Roman\'; \">I know what I want to do, and how to do it, so I\'m waiting for the opportunities for grants and funding. I would like an art studio in a separate building eventually that will service the entire community. With the lack of male, African American role models, I don\'t want to take myself out of the equation. Here [in these neighborhoods] all the kids see are drug dealers or gang members who have anything of value, like cars and money, and are disconnected from positive role models. I represent someone who went to college and not to prison. I take care of my family and live in this neighborhood. I find out in March about beginning my studies at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee for my MFA (Masters of Fine Arts). My brother already goes to UWM for his major in Education Policy so he can be my business partner in the future.</span><span style=\"font-family: \'Times New Roman\'; \"> </span></p> <p class=\"MsoNormal\" style=\"margin-bottom: 0.0001pt; \"><strong><em><span style=\"font-family: \'Times New Roman\'; \">COA influenced a tremendous part in your transition and art career, is that right?</span></em></strong></p> <p class=\"MsoNormal\" style=\"margin-bottom: 0.0001pt; \"><span style=\"font-family: \'Times New Roman\'; \">COA has been great for my family and volunteer work for my college degree. My mom and aunties graduated from COA\'s GED classes, and COA sponsored my cousin\'s funeral when he died at 19 (he was hit by a car). We\'ve had many family events here, it\'s a community, and everyone can use it. They represent a beacon in the neighborhood for those who need help and they can and do help them.</span></p> <p class=\"MsoNormal\" style=\"margin-bottom: 0.0001pt; \"><em><span style=\"font-family: \'Times New Roman\'; \">For more information regarding COA\'s Oscar Night America annual fundraiser on February 26, or to make a donation for the work COA strives to accomplish, please call 414.263.8383 or visit www.COA-YFC.org. The non-profit has been given the highest rating by a National corporation for their consistent commitment to their responsible and valuable work in the community. Or attend the unveiling of the public art project created by Verdale and Riverwest teens at COA's Riverwest Family Center on Thursday, February 23 from 5:30-6:00 p.m.