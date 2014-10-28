Arté’s Arty Halloween Celebrations

No, it wasn’t lost in the mail, but don’t take the lack of invitation personally. My humble abode is just too small to accommodate the Shepherd Express ’ readership at my Halloween party. The Wauwatosa- and Delafield-located wine and painting studios, Arté, on the other hand, would be delighted to have you join their celebrations.

On Thursday, Oct. 30, from 7-10 p.m., the Wauwatosa Arté will be honoring dearly departed giants of art history. The $25 fee includes glow-in-the-dark 10-by-10-inch sugar skull painting and instruction, spooky backgrounds to spice up your seasonal selfies, “creepy x93 karaoke and, for an additional fee, sugar skull face painting. Protip: Don’t wash off the paint, dress in teal, wrap your midsection in brown construction paper and spend the 31st costumed as a Colectivo cup.

On Friday, Oct. 31, from 5-11 p.m., the Delafield Arté is throwing a family friendly Halloween bash. There will be costume contests, music, treats and, from 7-9 p.m., participants will be aided in the process of creating a 16-by-20-inch glow-in-the-dark painting. So much fun—and for only $35!

Pre-registration for both events is requested and can be done at artewineandpaint.com, under the Calendar tab.

Art Hopping: Dia De Muertos

envi Ultra Lounge

316 Main St.

If you are planning a 31st that will put you out of commission until 2015, a calm 30th is advisable. Why not spend the preceding evening (from 6:30-8:30 p.m.) at Racine’s envi Ultra Lounge? For the modest price of $38 ($32 for members of the Racine Art Museum) you will be furnished with art supplies, instruction from onsite instructors and two drinks to summon the muses. Call 262-636-9177 to register.

Panel Discussion: Marisa Olson, Jennifer Chan, Bryan Cera, Nathaniel Stern

Frederick Layton Gallery

273 E. Erie St.

All this Dia de los Muertos and Halloween hullabaloo has probably got your heart racing. If you find yourself awaking in a cold sweat or stocking up on canned beans in preparation for the zombie apocalypse, there’s nothing like a good intellectual discussion to divert the attention and soothe the nerves. On Thursday, Oct. 30 at 6:30 p.m., Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design is hosting a panel discussion with a group of artists associated with “Vital Technology, x93 a current exhibition of interactive installations that explore the theme of movement. If you can’t check out the exhibition before the discussion, “Vital Technology x93 is open until Dec. 6.