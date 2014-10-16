Bay View's New ArtStop Shelter

Be honest: do you have any idea what an alderman is?

According to the all-wise Wikipedia, a 'Board of Aldermen' is "the governing executive or legislative body of many cities and towns in the United States. The term is sometimes used instead of city council, but it can also refer to an executive board independent of the council, or to what is essentially an upper house of a bicameral legislature."

Very well, but what does an alderperson do?

If you are Alderman Tony Zielinski of Milwaukee's 14th Aldermanic District (Yes, aldermanic. That is the official term) you spearhead Bay View's new ArtStop transit shelter.

Replacing the long-standing, run-down, previous bus stop, reaching thirty-two feet into the sky, powered by renewable energy and giving off a mellow blue light, the edifice is a sight to behold. And situated at the intersections of S. Kinnickinnic, S. Howell and E. Lincoln Avenues, the ArtStop shelter is poised to become a gateway to Bay View and a landmark of local renown.

But don't take it from me. Chairwoman Marina Dimitrijevic avers, "This is another case of the city and county partnering together to improve Bay View, all while providing unique public art which adds value to our neighborhood and daily life." Mayor Tom Barrett adds, "With collaboration at every level, the project demonstrated a true commitment to the neighborhood and the environment."

