Beautify 2015 with Art Classes at Bloom Gallery and Creative Ground

Have you resolved to be more creative in 2015?

The Bloom Gallery and Creative Ground has a number of noteworthy offerings to help develop new skills for the new year.

Each week brings a handful of art classes – one for adults, one for families and one for the little ones.

The adult classes take place on Fridays from 10:30-12:30 and cost $30. The family classes take place on Saturdays from 11:00 until noon and cost $20 for a family of four, or $7 per individual. Each week, the class will focus on a different medium including, but not limited to, ceramics, painting, collage, pastels, weaving and drawing. The website is updated each week to divulge the next class’ focus. The first class, taking place on January 9, will explore the fun and flexible approach of collage.

Adults are also encouraged to return later on Fridays from 7-9:00 p.m. for art socials ($30). You bring the vittles and libations, the Bloomers will see to the art supplies and atmosphere.

Art for Tots, held Thursdays from 10:30-11:30, involves both stories and craft making. The classes are $10 per child and an additional $5 for each sibling.