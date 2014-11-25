‘Br(OK)en Genius’ at SMPAC

× Expand Photo by Alex Clark

There are plenty of problems in the city of Milwaukee: poverty, unemployment and quality of education just begin the list. Race and socioeconomic status are part of this discussion, and “Br(OK)en Genius, x93 produced by Christopher McIntyre Perceptions, seeks to take on many of these issues simultaneously. They spill out though spoken word, poetry, photography and music.

“Br(OK)en Genius, x93 a stage production presented at the South Milwaukee Performing Arts Center last weekend, marked the emergence of artist Christopher McIntyre Perceptions in a large-scale venue. C.M.P., as he is known, was featured in the 2013 “Wisconsin 30 x93 exhibition at the Milwaukee Art Museum. In this new production, a group of six spoken word performers, along with musicians and vocalists, offered recitations on the failings of the educational system, the struggles of tattered families and the pressures of economic hardship. Along with these reflections were references to the uplifting power of art, dreams, ambition and religion.

The performers each presented their work with passion and intensity, eliciting strong responses. The vocal artist Firey Phoenix gave a rich blend of jazz vocals and hip-hop styles, accompanied by multipart harmonies from additional singers. Bobby Drake’s delivery as a spoken word artist combined the eloquence and grace of a theatrical performer with earnestness and authenticity. The musical accompaniment helped to give cohesion to the evening’s performance, particularly Montreal Cain’s fluid phrasing as he beautifully extended melodies from the piano and other instruments.

It is difficult to say that “Br(OK)en Genius x93 is about one single thing, and this is perhaps one of the production’s greatest challenges. While the social issues at the heart of the narratives are significant, a greater variety in staging could convey their urgency with even more dramatic intensity. The thematic content is broad and represents a myriad of adversities, but could contrast more strongly with the moments of contemplation and calls for social justice. The fragments that comprise the production come together to form a whole, but not without masking the broken parts.