Call for Artists: WI State Fairtastic Poster Art Competition

× Expand Wisconsin State Fair

Poster art is an underappreciated category - perhaps because the conveyance of information trumps and restricts the autonomy of the artist. Nevertheless, the works of Toulouse-Lautrec and the concert posters of the 1960s demonstrate the aesthetic heights to which the poster artist can ascend.

You too, dear reader, can join the grand tradition of poster artists. The Wisconsin State Fair has just sent out the call seeking submissions for its second annual "Wisconsin State Fairtastic Poster Art Competition". The competition is open to all Wisconsinites, 18 and older. Prizes include cash stipends and rewards (of up to $1000) as well as complimentary tickets to the State Fair.

Entrants should submit a color draft sketch of their concept that features the WSF's2015 theme: “Fair Entertainment. x93 First drafts must be postmarked or hand-delivered by Thursday, January 15, 2015 at 4 pm. The competition rules and the entry form can be found here. All questions and entry inquiries should be directed to Jill Albanese at jill.albanese@wistatefair.com.