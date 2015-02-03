Cedarburg Cultural Center Turns 30

× Expand Cedarburg Cultural Center

The Cedarburg Cultural Center is turning 30 and marking the occasion with a mess of events on Saturday, Feb. 7. The celebration begins with the third annual “Paint Your Art Out x93 live painting event, silent auction and exhibition. Between the hours of 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. the public is cordially invited to visit the CCC’s East Gallery where six local artists will be furiously at work on pieces to be silently auctioned later that night at the center’s “A String of Pearls x93 gala, with the proceeds supporting another 30 years of CCC programming. In addition to the works in progress, each of the artists will have a slew of their finished pieces on display.

“The Little Show 2015, x93 CCC’s annual juried exhibition and sale also opens on Feb. 7. The show features diverse works of 30 artists who call the big cities and backwaters of Wisconsin home. The artists were chosen by Terrence James Coffman, erstwhile president of MIAD and Maryland College of Art and Design, as well as an internationally recognized artist in his own right. “The Little Show x93 runs through March 22 with a public reception and awards ceremony from 5-8 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 12.

“ReFraction: An Art Gallery Dance Event x93

Northwestern Mutual Gallery

6801 N. Yates Road

While the best static arts possess a dynamic quality, few can equal the statues of Daedalus (father of ill-fated, wax-winged, sun-seeking Icarus), which are said to have been so lifelike that they were liable to run off if not properly secured. “ReFraction x93 offers an opportunity to introduce more movement into your gallery experience. The Catey Ott Dance Collective will be performing at 1:15 and 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 8 in Cardinal Stritch University’s Northwestern Mutual Gallery, which will also feature an exhibition of works by Frankie Flood, UW-Milwaukee professor of metalsmithing.

Make & Take Workshop with Patricia O’Brien

Charles Allis Art Museum

1801 N. Prospect Ave.

The ancient wisdom ars longa, vita brevis (art lasts, life is short) is belied by the culinary creations of the Patricia O’Brien Cookie Company, for never will you see art disappear so quickly as the half dozen cut-out butter cookies that participants will take home from a cookie decorating class with cookie cognoscente Patricia O’Brien. On Saturday, Feb. 7, from 1-2:30 p.m., participants will bone up on frosting techniques and other tricks of the trade under O’Brien’s watchful eye. Register by calling 414-278-8295, ext. 5. The workshop fee is $35 for adults or $50 adult with one or two children.