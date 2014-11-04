Celebrate the Day of the Dead with Latino Arts and La Santa Cecilia

Another Halloween has come and gone. Kids are sorting their loot; parents are double checking said loot to prevent the consumption of drugs, razor blades and bouillon cubes; and the Great Pumpkin (once again) failed to make an appearance. Hang in there, all you Linuses. “Thankful x93 may have superseded “spooky x93 as the aesthetic of the month, but don’t stop brooding over death quite yet.

To celebrate the opening of its Day of the Dead ofrendas (altars, often visually striking, set up to honor the memory of the departed) exhibition, Latino Arts is hosting an action-packed Friday, Nov. 7. The evening begins with an opening reception from 5-7:30 p.m., in which the works created by local, regional and international artists will be unleashed on the public.

Afterwards, at 7:30 p.m., La Santa Cecilia will perform their unique fusion of Latin, rock ’n’ roll and world music. Having just won the Best Latin Rock, Urban, or Alternative Album Grammy in January, La Santa Cecilia are sure to be entertaining in the Latino Arts Auditorium. Tickets are $15 for general admission, $10 for seniors 60 and over and full-time students, and $8 per student in groups of 10 or more.

A Town Meeting with Jane Chu

Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design

273 E. Erie St.

Jane Chu is the 11th chairman of the National Endowment for the Arts, and as such she oversees the agency’s annual budget of more than $150,000,000. Having been nominated by President Obama in February, Chairman Chu was confirmed this past June, meaning that she’ll be at the helm of the NEA until June of 2018. Chairman Chu will be at MIAD on Thursday, Nov. 6, from 6:30-8 p.m. After she outlines her priorities concerning the country’s arts endowments, the floor will be open for a question and answer session.

“Urban Wood Encounter x93

Lynden Sculpture Garden

2145 W. Brown Deer Road

Not all trees are created equal. Madagascar ebony, for example, is highly valued, but since the trees require approximately 300 years to reach maturity, a moratorium has been placed on its harvest. Just ask the Gibson Guitar Co., which had hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of the wood confiscated back in 2011. Lynden Sculpture Garden’s exhibition, “Urban Wood Encounter, x93 now in its fourth year, seeks to demonstrate the value of urban wood as fine furniture and thereby promote the use of this shamefully wasted resource. The show opens Sunday, Nov. 9 with a reception from 3-5 p.m.