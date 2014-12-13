Cocoon Room Reopens with Local Art and Heavy Music

It is not only because the Shepherd Express’ own Rachel Buth (graphic designer and photographer) has a large painting in the show that an event tonight (Saturday, December 13) celebrating the reopening of the Cocoon Room is worth mention. Leaving aside organizational nepotism, not only will the walls be decked with the works of fourteen other Milwaukee artists, but musical accompaniment will begin at 7:00 (all ages; $5 admission). Four outfits will be furnishing the music: Joust (Minneapolis garage punk rock), Legendary Wings (from Kalamazoo), Seven Costanza (MKE garage punk) and Iron Pizza (MKE rock ‘n roll party).

If garage punk or rock ‘n roll or Kalamazooloos aren’t your thing, drop by the Cocoon Room @ 820 E. Locust St. when the event begins at 6:00 p.m. to enjoy the art, admission free.