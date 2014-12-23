CoPA Comes to Walker’s Point Arts Center

It is the eighth year for the Coalition of Photographic Artists (CoPA) exhibition at the Walker’s Point Center for the Arts. The more than 40 pieces on display, selected by jurors Graeme Reid and Gary Tuma, reveal that there are still fascinating aspects in largely traditional subjects, and some powerful contemporary voices behind the camera’s lens.

Candid images shot on the street locally and internationally are highly favored by a number of photographers. One unique piece is Mark Stall’s Two Women in October, which uses a process where the photograph takes on the appearance of a drawing. The setting is a no-frills meeting hall where two ladies of advanced years are working a table at an Octoberfest celebration. They look like they have old fashioned-names, like Bernice and Ethel. The one on the right—we’ll call her Ethel—wears a purple and green printed dress, and her mouth falls in a distinctly sharp descending diagonal. Is it a passing feeling of displeasure or a permanent mark of time? It is a severe contrast to her companion’s light smile. Stall’s generous details suggest a degree of intrigue among the ordinary.

Christina DeSpears combines street photography and empathy in two pieces from recent politically charged events. Demanding Justice: The Occupation of the MKE Police Administration Building puts us in a crowded room in front of three police officers kitted out in protective gear. One officer looks sideways at DeSpears’ camera. In that moment, the space of the picture plane is broken and as the man connects with DeSpears, so does he with us as the viewers. This is also true of We Matter: Seeking Justice for Dontre Hamilton . A group of protesters stand, and though their mouths are closed the picture is loud with their voices in placards that read in bold print, WE MATTER! A young woman in the front of the group engages with us, communicating through the camera with her strong, poignant statement. DeSpears is a photographer who moves between the lines of portraiture and documentary, and represents an approach that synthesizes aesthetics with social action.

“CoPA’s 8th Annual Juried Photo Exhibition x93 continues through Jan. 17 at Walker’s Point Center for the Arts, 839 S. Fifth St.