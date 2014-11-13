Craft Beer, Bath Bombs and Paper Chandeliers at MOWA's "Bloomin' Holidaze"

The end of the year is a stressful time, what with Thanksgiving and the sundry December celebrations. The holidays leave one in a daze. With "Bloomin' Holidaze" the Museum of Wisconsin Art is providing all the accoutrements necessary to soothe the sting of seasonal stress. Craft Beer? Check. Craft making? Check. Shopping opportunities? Check.

From Friday, November 14, through Sunday, November 16, your holiday needs will be tended to at MOWA's 205 Veterans Ave. digs. An artist's marketplace on Friday and Saturday will provide the perfect chance to pick up one-of-a-kind presents. Or, give the gift of sweet-smelling relaxation to your stinky or stressed loved ones by wrapping up a bundle of the fizzy "bath bombs" that participants will handcraft during a Saturday workshop.

Information concerning the action-packed, second annual Bloomin' Holidaze can be found here.