Crossing Over 2014 @ Union Gallery

It's not like you need another reason to love UWM's Student Union. Union Theater - the single screen on which, five or six nights a week, you can see movies - free and good movies. There's also the 8th Note Coffee House, where one can procure the impossible: a cup of coffee for - quite literally - one dollar.

Union Art Gallery is another star of the Student Union. The gallery's upcoming exhibition, Crossing Over 2014 , collects work by undergraduate Art & Design students of UWM’s Peck School of the Arts who received scholarships, awards, and fellowships for the 2014-2015 school year.