Cuban Five's Political Humor at Dominion Gallery

Riverwest's <strong>Dominion Gallery</strong> (804 E. Wright St.) gets political with cartoons and conversations in the exhibition "Humor From My Pen," opening May 4. Owner and curator Stonie Rivera said she is honored to open the exhibition, which recently showed in Chicago and Washington, D.C.<br /><br />"Humor From My Pen" features more than 30 pen and ink drawings overlaid with colored pencil by Gerardo Hernandez. Hernandez is one of the Cuban Five, part of a controversial case involving intelligence officers from Cuba arrested in 1998 for illegal activities in the United States. Hernandez created the works in prison; a full-size replica of his cell accompanies the acclaimed artwork—a sober reminder that he has been confined for more than a decade.<br /><br />Hernandez and the other members of the Cuban Five, Ramón Labañino, Antonio Guerrero, Fernando González and René González, are distinguished artists in theater, literature and visual art, with some of the men having graduated from elite universities and achieved Medals of Honor for extraordinary service. The exhibition explores their legal battle and protests their convictions based on a biased jury selection, fabricated evidence and errors in sentencing. <br /><br />Several of the Cuban Five left wives and children behind in Havana, Cuba, and their families have been denied access to America for visitation. U.S. officials fought to deny René Gonzalez a visit to Cuba when his only brother, Roberto, became gravely ill.<br /><br />The International Committee for the Freedom of the Cuban Five and the Popular Education Project are still pursuing the case of the Cuban Five. Dominion Gallery's exhibition doubles as a fund-raiser to continue the fight for legal justice.<br /><br />Rivera plans several events in conjunction with the exhibit on Friday and Saturday evenings during the month of May. In addition to film showings and poetry slams, the gallery will host speakers on May 4 and May 18 at 7 p.m. For a complete event schedule, visit <a href="http://www.dominion-gallery.com" target="_blank">www.dominion-gallery.com</a>.<br /><br /> <p> </p> <p><strong>Art Happenings<br /><br /></strong></p> <p>"Currents 35: Tara Donovan"</p> <p>Milwaukee Art Museum</p> <p>700 N. Art Museum Drive</p> <p>Internationally acclaimed artist Tara Donovan installs iconic and never-before-seen sculptures that transcend the mass-produced materials she used to create them in a must-see exhibition opening May 5. <br /><br /></p> <p> </p> <p>Milwaukee Museum Mile</p> <p>Milwaukee's East Side</p> <p>Prospect, Terrace and Wahl Avenues</p> <p>Five Milwaukee museums collaborate for a day of special events that includes free admission and a shuttle traveling between the locations. The event takes place 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, May 6. For more information, visit <a href="http://www.milwaukeemuseummile.org" target="_blank">www.milwaukeemuseummile.org</a>.</p>