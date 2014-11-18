CultureJam MKE Presents "Easily Discarded"

One man's trash is another man's...art supplies?

"Easily Discarded," presented by CultureJam MKE and Live Artists Studio, is a one-night only art event in which twenty-five local artists will challenge "dominant notions of the relationship between human beings and their physical and mental environment." And they'll do so with the added challenge of incorporating "something discarded" in their work.

CultureJam MKE describes some of the works included in "Easily Discarded": "Highlights of the show will include an ancient scale that measures how much one's combined soul and sins weigh by Anja Notanja. Skully Skyrocket’s photo and mixed media installation titled "Infinite Neo Neo". Della Wells bottles from her Little Colored Girl Series, “The strength and determination of black women is what drives the Little Colored Girl to combat the legacy a of American racism and sexism. x93 A work by C. Matthew Luther titled 104 E. Nash St., the former site of Advance Plating Company is no less an example of a residential chunk of land used as private toxic dump by the owners than a beacon of what commonly occurs in quiet neighborhoods around the city, state, and country. And last but not least, a piece by Jeff Redmon called Milwaukee Homeless, which is a statement about creating a healthy community in which everyone is valued and has a place to live."

In addition to the art, "Easily Discarded" will also include a musical performance by Evan Christian and a turn at the turntable by DJ Tiny Bubbles.

"Easily Discarded" takes place in an independent space at 228 S. 1st. St., on Saturday, Nov. 22nd, from 7pm - 12am.