Daniel Fleming Art Blog Pt. 4

We spent some time over at the Art*Bar in Riverwest this weekend taking in COLD SOCKS , a fun and energetic new show from Madison artist Jeremy Pinc and Milwaukee artist Daniel Fleming. The show features a selection of whimsical and surreal paintings commenting on the many quirks, eccentricities, and questions that arise from everyday life. This is Fleming's third time taking part in a show with the Art*Bar and his first collaboration with Pinc. This is Pinc's first time showing at the Art*Bar.