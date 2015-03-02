Daniel Fleming Art Blog Pt. 5

×

"Hard Work." is about connecting the mind and body in one effort to reach the best conclusion and the risks taken if mind and body remain separate, despite the best efforts of those involved. Inspired by the long corrupted construction of the Transcontinental Railroad, the piece speaks to the potential problems that arise if physical and mental aspects of a project are developed independently.

On the top, you have the head; The mind behind the project. Despite an idea of what they need to accomplish, clouded vision confuses the goal, jumbles the words and paralyzes the hands. If the people at the top are focused on their own interests, every person and every job down the line suffers. An absent mind results in mindless work…

×

×

×

On the bottom, you have the feet; The movers. With nothing but a desire to move forward in their own lives, they place one foot in front of the other, one hand on top of the next, and create mile after mile of for their sky-gazing supervisors.

×

×

×

Lastly, you have the hammer; The tool. It separates the two parties…one uses the tool to accomplish the goal, the other sets the goal for which the tool is to be used. If either fails in effort or understanding the goal is not accomplished and the tool might as well have been locked away.

×

"Hard Work." is not simply about accomplishing a difficult task but about realizing that effort without direction is easily wasted. It is about putting your all into a given project, but also making sure that project is worth your effort in the first place.

"Hard Work." was recently awarded Honorable Mention at the Bridgeport Art Center’s Third Annual Art Competition, on view now through April 5th at the Bridgeport Art Gallery.

http://danielflemingart.com/

http://danielflemingart.tumblr.com/