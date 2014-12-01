The Delafield Art Center Ends 2014 with New Location, Holiday Open House and Bike Art

× Expand Bicycle Series - Diane Tracy Lehman Abstract Paintings and Portraits

The Delafield Art Center is making the most of what remains of 2014. For one, the nonprofit organization recently moved shop to 719 Genesse St. and is cordially inviting you to visit their new space for a holiday open house on December 6. From 11:00-5:00 p.m. visitors will have the opportunity to make ornaments, enjoy the Hartland Music Center's presentation of "Human Juke-Box For the Holidays" (from noon to 3 p.m.) and to pick up tricks and tips from the artists who will be working in their studios.

The DAC's new exhibition will also be open for viewing. "The Art of the Bicycle: Diane Lehman & Peter Kudlata" includes bikes from Wheel and Sprocket as well as paintings of bikes by Lehman and Kudlata, who writes, "I've enjoyed using bicycles and bicycle racing as a theme. It has become a subject and a break from my usual abstract works. The absolute joy of the race is exciting. The energy, the color, the emotional bonding of the race symbolizes some of the best moments in life. The bike itself is a universal object that is simply significant everywhere, no matter the age. Enjoying the ride is truly the best thing one can do."