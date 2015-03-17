Forging Wisconsin’s First Fiber Arts Trail in Cedarburg

A fiber arts trail is a miniature road trip that guides textile enthusiasts along scenic roads through thriving communities of fiber artists and lovers. Participants punctuate their journey with stops at studios, yarn and quilt shops, historic locations, restaurants, art galleries and museums. The fiber arts trail phenomenon is on the rise and Wisconsin is set to inaugurate its very first.

On Saturday, March 21 (10 a.m.-4 p.m.) and Sunday, March 22 (noon-4 p.m.), the 14 members of the Cedarburg Spur Fiber Arts Trail are hosting their “Grand Opening x93 weekend event with the theme “Postcards from the Trail. x93 A 15-stop, self-guided tour mixes together the commercial, historical and artistic aspects of textile culture. Pilgrims will visit the Wisconsin Museum of Quilts & Fiber Arts’ current exhibit, “Color in Motion: 30 Quilts for 30 Years, x93 artists’ studios and the Cedarburg Woolen Carding Mill, which has been in operation since before the Civil War. Along the way, stock up on supplies at Ye Olde Schoolhouse Quilt Shop, the Grafton Yarn Store and Material Matters Quilt Shop in Thiensville.

“Placing the Golden Spike: Landscapes of the Anthropocene x93

×

Eve Andree Laramee, Danger Ranger from Slouching Towards Yucca Mountain , 2011.

INOVA

2155 N. Prospect Ave.

The term “Anthropocene x93 came into widespread currency in 2000 when used by Nobel Prize-winning atmospheric chemist Paul Crutzen to name the present geologic period in Earth’s history when human activity has begun to exert a noticeable effect on our planet’s ecosystems. In “Placing the Golden Spike: Landscapes of the Anthropocene, x93 opening on Thursday, March 26 at INOVA, nine artists use photography, installation, projection and animation to reflect on this brave new epoch. Each artist focuses on a particular site—including oil fields, nuclear waste dumps, coastlines and agricultural fields—that highlights the two-way relationship between human beings and Earth.

“What’s Happening x93 in Art & Design at Kenilworth Open Studios

×

UWM Peck School of the Arts Art & Design Faculty Frankie Flood and Adream Blair in the Design Craft Research Lab (DCRL).

Kenilworth Square East

1925 E. Kenilworth Place

At the intersection of art and technology lies great potential for positive change. Consider UW-Milwaukee art and design professor Frankie Flood, whose 3D printing lab has been making waves with cutting-edge and affordable prosthetic hands for children in need. At the Kenilworth Open Studios event Saturday, April 18 (11 a.m.-2 p.m.), attendees will have the opportunity to explore Flood’s process as well as the work of other UWM innovators. This one-day open house invites the community to engage with award-winning work by graduate students and faculty in art, dance, film, music and theater. Kenilworth Open Studios is presented by UWM Peck School of the Arts, the Shepherd Express and BelAir Cantina.