Frankie Flood and Utility of Design

Of one of his machines, Frankie Flood says, “[It] is devoted to a simple goal, to move the art and technology of Craft forward by looking to the past. x93 To the contrary, that is not simple at all. It is a lofty and complicated ambition, exemplified by his work in “Digital Craft: Redesign, Remake, Reimagine x93 at Cardinal Stritch University’s Northwestern Mutual Art Gallery. Particularly for devotees of design and mechanical engineering, there are some choice pieces on view.

The exhibition opens with a series of prosthetic hands made using 3D printers. At first they suggest bionic superpowers cast in pastel colors, but in reality they are not merely conceptual pieces. They are working examples of projects done by Flood, along with students in the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee’s Digital Craft Research Lab. Their efforts are part of an international volunteer group that fashions devices for children whose physical condition necessitates fabricated appendages, each cast to suit its owner. These pieces represent the integration of art, function and altruistic spirit in fine form.

More symbolic gestures are found in an elaborate medallion for former UWM chancellor, Michael Lovell. The medallion, fastened to a spiky chain accented with ball bearings, features a map of the campus rendered in high relief. Its shimmering silver and butterscotch yellow metallic tones are dramatic, but the sculptural nature of the piece launches it into the realm of regal sci-fi accessories. It also has a special surprise. When rotated, a compartment opens to reveal an inscription with Lovell’s name and year of his inauguration.

For more everyday purposes, Flood offers jewelry that can be adjusted to the wearer. Chain rings and industrial bracelets transform according to the size of their wearer, making for an inventive acquiescence. And then there are the pizza cutters. They are extraordinary and gorgeous, with curved handles and jagged wheels inspired by motorcycles. They are gleaming and streamlined, likely to cut through a pie faster than anything in the city.

Ultimately, this is an exhibition not only about aesthetics. Flood joins imagination, materials and skill with an eye simultaneously on utility and visual interest.

“Digital Craft: Redesign, Remake, Reimagine x93 continues through March 15 at the Northwestern Mutual Art Gallery on the campus of Cardinal Stritch University, 6801 N. Yates Road.