Gallery Night & Day Springs Into Action

Spring<strong> Gallery Night and Day</strong> arrives in Milwaukee April 20-21, featuring works of art at 60-plus venues throughout the city. In addition to galleries, Milwaukee colleges and universities use this opportunity to present top student works.<br /><br />The Milwaukee Institute of Art & Design (MIAD) plans an extensive program for its “2012 Senior Exhibition.” A reception takes place 5-8 p.m. Friday and an interactive “Gallery Day Conversation” occurs 1-5 p.m. Saturday.<br /><br />MIAD's sixth annual “Foundations Student Juried Exhibition” displays work by first-year students at the former Eisner Museum 5-9:30 p.m. Friday and 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Saturday.<br /><br />A multimedia exhibition on the theme of “locality” features work by Studio 455, an art collective from Mount Mary College. The exhibit runs this weekend at Cityside Plaza (239 E. Chicago St.), 5-9 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday.<br /><br />UW-Milwaukee holds many events this weekend. The Inova/Kenilworth Gallery presents a 5-8 p.m. reception for “Miller and Shellabarger: Hiding in the Light.” The two Chicago artists appear in a live performance at Kenilworth Open Studios 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. The UWM Union Art Gallery features student work in “Juried Exhibition: 39th Annual Juried Show.” A 5-8 p.m. reception includes an awards ceremony at 7 p.m.<br /><br />Arts @ Large presents a student exhibition about Milwaukee's civil rights movement in coordination with a walking and virtual tour. The student-organized multimedia program runs 4-8 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at 908 S. Fifth St.<br /><br />ART Milwaukee's “Young Professionals Week” sponsors an ARTicipation event at the Harley-Davidson Museum for the exhibition “Watercolors by Willie G.” The free event features refreshments and three short discussions about Milwaukee's creative community noon-1:30 p.m. Friday. ART Milwaukee's “Wedding” party begins at 9 p.m. on the seventh floor of the City Center Building. For more information, visit<a href="http://www.artmilwaukee.com" target="_blank"> www.artmilwaukee.com</a>.<br /><br />Other noteworthy exhibitions include:<br /><br />In the Third Ward's Marshall Building, the Portrait Society Gallery presents “BS @ PS,” an exhibition of photographic book art from nearly 70 Wisconsin artists. Gallery owner Debra Brehmer hosts a reception 6-9 p.m. Friday.<br /><br />The Coalition of Photographic Arts' seventh annual “CoPA Members' Exhibition,” at 228 E. Menomonee St., has an opening reception 5-9 p.m. Friday.<br /><br />Museum of Wisconsin Art on the Lake's “Charles Thwaites: A Midwest/Southwest Master” offers a peek at Wisconsin art history. Catch this exhibit 5-9 p.m. Friday or 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday. A gallery talk takes place 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 24.<br /><br /> <p> </p> <p><strong>Art Happenings</strong></p> <p>“Introducing C.J. Pyle”</p> <p>Tory Folliard Gallery</p> <p>233 N. Milwaukee St.</p> <p>Folliard Gallery has been introducing new artists in its smaller East Gallery. Self-taught artist C.J. Pyle, who produces intricate portraits on vintage paper, will attend the opening reception 5-9 p.m. Friday, April 20.</p> <p><br /> </p> <p>“Sustenance”</p> <p>Sky High Gallery</p> <p>2501 S. Howell Ave. </p> <p>Bay View's Sky High Gallery offers its first exhibition of 2012, featuring Milwaukee painter Tom Stack and ceramic artist Beth Eaton. An opening reception takes place 6-10 p.m. Friday, April 20.</p>