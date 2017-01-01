Gifts@the MAM: 12 Under $25.00

Everyone may have holiday festivities on their minds, including buying gifts for loved ones or thank you gifts for those who have shown any kindness or thoughtfulness, or to bring to a seasonal party. The Milwaukee Art Museum rises to the challenge this December in their gift shop. For art lovers everywhere shopping in the MAM' s gift shop offers the added incentive of donating to the museum while museum members receive a discount on their purchases. There are gifts for every age, these particularly chosen because they are under 25 dollars, with the hopes that one may also give the gift of creativity. Here are 12 under 25 to consider for a holiday purchase, even to give yourself.

1. The current exhibit "Andy Warhol: The Last Decade" presents several unique gift ideas. The Andy Warhol Pop Art Series Collector Art Puzzle contained within a decorative tin offers two iconic images for the puzzle lover to choose from: Marilyn Monroe and an array (or disarray) of Warhol's charming shoe drawings. $18 – $20.

2.To send an artistic personal note, Andy Warhol's Boxed Note Cards, provide 20 folded cards and 21 envelopes in several designs that are packaged in a delightful cardboard box. $11- $13.

3. If there is a person who is technologically challenged or enjoys pictorial images then a MAM 2010 Art Calender may be a gift to consider. The subjects include: Art Nouveau, Abstract Art, Mary Cassatt: Mother and Child, 1950's Design, Wassily Kandinsky, Claude Monet, Leonardo's Painting, and Rothko to mention only a few. $12 - $14.

4. Wisconsin's Lois Elhert authors and illustrates award winning picture books for the younger set or young at heart. This Caldecott winner from 1990 produces various types of books, from thick board books to more fragile picture books, which line the MAM's gift store shelves. Choose from: Snowballs, Growing Vegetable Soup, Eating Vegetable

Soup, and Hands-Growing Up to Be an Artist. $6- $17.

5. Recycled materials prove to be useful under the name “Fuzz that Wuzz.” The company repurposes plastic bottles for each bunny, penguin, dog and soft sculptured pet that charms its way into a child's heart. Approximately 10 plastic bottles remain out of landfills with each stuffed animal the company produces. $8 -$21.

6. A white silicone bowl resembling split milk might be perfect for late night snacks or morning oatmeal. Completely unbreakable and able to be tossed across a kitchen when empty, “Split Milk” is pre-wrapped for those buyers in a hurry, a MAM Gift-To-Go. $18.

7. Peperoids are tiny origami kits that take paper cutting to a miniature level while creating robotic figures, similar to transformer toys. Brightly colored and intellectually stimulating for the older child or adult, the peperoids come in several choices, folded in slim packages that would fit snugly in a Christmas stocking or post office mailer. $18.00

8. The Greens offers kitchen and household tools that become ergonomically comfortable, but exhibit anthropomorphic characteristics. They might make kitchen work fun and open they way for psychological discussions when using their Bottle Opener or Citrus Reamer for that festive dinner. $10-$20.

9. Ornaments grace a Christmas tree, fireplace mantel, or holiday gift. Two selections in the MAM gift shop include paper ornaments, recycled from old newspapers fashioned in stars and snowmen shapes. Coordinating coasters, vases and pictures frames are also available. Arcadia Homes reclaims wool that's subsequently felted, embroidered and beaded into several styles of birds to hang on a tree or window frame when the real ones have headed south. $18-$20.

10. Artist inspired earrings and pins showcase details and designs from Master Architect Frank Lloyd Wright. Find these presents under glass in the curved cases, the jewelry incorporating designs from the Robie House or imprinted on key rings along with the pierced earrings showcasing William Morris details. $18-$25.

11. Kikkerland Wind Up Toys, also featured under glass, morphs bugs into machines in these toys for big boys, or even bigger boys. These delicate but fascinating sculptures actually move when wound, some showing sparks or climbing surfaces on any desktop when “brain drain” appears imminent. The tiny toys resemble art, similar to Alexander Calder's circus animals that he made from wire, but these provide hours of touchable fun. $18-$22.

12. Where's the twelfth choice? Spend a bit of time at the MAM visiting the "Andy Warhol: The Last Decade" exhibit before it closes January 3, at MAM After Dark, A Very Velvet Holiday, on Friday, December 18, or admiring the Neapolitan Creche on their lower level this December. Then peruse the gift shop to choose a book, toy or accessory to grace your holiday with additional creativity.