Giving Tuesday @ the John Michael Kohler Arts Center

If Tuesday is as "fat" as a proper Mardi Gras celebration would have us believe, then there should be plenty left over from Fat Tuesday for Giving Tuesday. What is "Giving Tuesday", you ask? Giving Tuesday is "a global day dedicated to giving back." On Tuesday, December 2, just a few days after the holiday devoted to appreciating all that one has to give thanks for (i.e. Thanksgiving on November 27), Giving Tuesday affords us the opportunity to put all that positive energy to good use.

The John Michael Kohler Arts Center has been challenged to raise $5,000 by midnight on Giving Tuesday. If successful, a donor has pledged to triple the amount. Just imagine all the giving back that can come from $15,000! In order to meet the challenge, the JMKAC is holding a Giving Tuesday Social on Tuesday, December 2 from 10:00 a.m.–5:30 p.m. Be a part of something big while enjoying refreshments, socializing, and celebrating the power of generosity.