Graeme Reid Discusses the Future MWA

From floor to ceiling his museum office displays an eclectic collection of affordable art and photography collected from his various travels throughout the state. Assistant Director Graeme Reid joined the Museum of Wisconsin Art staff seven years ago to enrich the accomplishments and direction of an institution that will celebrate their 50th anniversary in 2011. However, it was in 2007 that the MWA changed its name to the present one, which began to focus the museum towards collecting, documenting, exhibiting and preserving Wisconsin art. This mission will be furthered considerably when the MWA completes plans and begins construction on its new building at a site recently approved by the city of West Bend overlooking the Milwaukee River. From this current museum office Reid discusses the future benefits for the museum and West Bend by the MWA's expansion on the riverfront.

Q: The city of West Bend recently approved a new site for the MWA…so what's the next step for the museum?

A: Nothing is set in stone right now. The city only approved the preliminary plans. Both the city and the museum have 180 days to work out the details. The new site overlooks the Milwaukee River, where close by there's a bridge to the downtown. The site is also near the Eisenbaum Bike Trail. So, at this new site you could park, bike, visit the museum and walk across the bridge to have lunch. There are many more possibilities for expanding and greater accessibility [at the new site].

Q: What's ahead in these next 180 days?

A: At least we're finally moving forward. We need to raise additional funds, even though we already have 60 to 65 percent of the funding for the new museum. Tom will help with that, along with Joan [Executive Director, Thomas D. Lidtke and Developent Director Joan Rudnitzki].We have to talk to the architect Jim Shields, from HGA, to modify the plan to the new site. Then he'll be working with a fresh piece of land instead of remodeling an existing building, which is usually better. Plus, we will be able to sell the existing building to help fund the new museum.

Q: How will the new museum differ from the one that had already been planned?

A: By remodeling the current building, we were confined by the space, and we were planning on two stories. The new museum, because of the shape of the site will be one story instead of two, about 3200 square feet. We can provide for more storage, climate control, a library, offices and archiving the art with a new building. There will be better space for educational programming to increase the size and number of them. With this completely new museum, there will be a clean transition for the art collections, no storage. Even if this takes a few months, with significant less disruption to our exhibition schedule. And on the north side of this new site there's room for a sculpture garden and a terrace. We're already in the planning stages for several exhibitions in these new galleries

Q: What do you find so exciting about the new museum?

A: The city views the new museum site as a catalyst to help develop the riverfront, perhaps regenerate the whole district, with additional bars and restaurants. The businesses in downtown will be right across the street, on West Bend's Main Street, which will benefit, too. This site will raise our visibility, and is so much easier to find. The directions will be simple, more direct from the freeway. And the annual fundraiser this year, our evening of Wine and Roses, will be extra special, with multi-sensory events and a fantastic exhibition on view. That helps fund meeting these goals. We hope the new MWA will be finished by 2011…It's opening to celebrate the museum's 50th anniversary.

(The Annual MWA Fundraiser, An Evening of Wine and Roses, features sumptuous food and specialty wines along with a delectable art exhibition on the evening of Saturday, February 13, 2010. For information: www.wisconsinart.org)