Greymatter Gallery Looks to 'ReAlign'

Last summer, rising artists Zina Mussmann and Rachel Quirk reinvented their studio space by opening the art gallery <strong>Greymatter</strong> with great success. They presented intriguing exhibitions by other artists in their cozy gallery on the second floor of the Historic Third Ward's Marshall Building. Soon, Mussmann and Quirk will feature their own works in "ReAlign."<br /><br />Mussmann's small, figurative drawings also will be displayed in the Charles Allis Art Museum's "Forward 2012: A Survey of Wisconsin Art Now" exhibition opening March 2. In the artist's new work, miniature figures reflect ominous narratives colored in a restrained palette. When the drawings are placed together into triptychs, Mussmann explains, the works play with text and might "lead the viewer into a narrative of their own choosing."<br /><br />Quirk expands on her previous work involving photo transfer images placed on muslin. This new approach creates mystery in the images by portraying vintage female figures, seen from the back, in shades of charcoal gray. The figures' emotional mind-sets and facial features remain ambiguous, with fleeting glimpses of gestures that hint at their true motives.<br /><br />The ambitious Mussmann and Quirk also have plans to expand their gallery space by renovating an adjacent storeroom. In the meantime, Greymatter's feature exhibition "ReAlign" opens for the building's exclusive "Marshall Arts Event" on Friday, March 2, 5-9 p.m.<strong><br /><br />Art Happenings</strong><br /><br />Kohl's Education Center Grand Opening <p>Milwaukee Art Museum</p> <p>700 N. Art Museum Drive</p> <p>Special family events and activities mark the opening of the new Kohl's Education Center at the Milwaukee Art Museum 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Feb. 25.<br /><br />Alumnae Art Weekend</p> <p>Mount Mary College</p> <p>2900 N. Menomonee River Parkway</p> <p>The college hosts a closing reception for its "Alumnae Art Exhibition" 6-8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24. The next day, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, people are invited to participate in workshops and art and music classes.<br /><br />The White Show</p> <p>James Steeno Gallery</p> <p>5700 W. Vliet St.</p> <p>Six Milwaukee artists work in mixed media to interpret "white" as a color and an idea. An opening reception takes place 5-9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24.</p>