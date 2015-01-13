Harley Parts of Yesteryear Star in New Exhibit

× Expand Harley-Davidson Museum

Our perception of the world is synthetic in the sense that we see a thing as a whole instead of as a sum of parts. For instance, it’s usually only when the bulb burns out that we think of a lamp as the product of several, discrete elements. But when submitted to aesthetic scrutiny, parts reveal that there is frequently a beauty in functionality. The sleek simplicity of the iPhone. The funky, untrammeled incandescence of an antique light bulb. The makings of a Harley.

“(P)ART: Photographs Revealing the Art of Mechanical Form x93 is an exhibition of 29 photographs from Harley-Davidson ads, catalogs, manuals and other company publications dating back to 1912. Spoked tires of yesteryear take on a noirish flavor when lit to throw their shadows. Items with Dada names like 1947 Big Twin Dash Assembly show their sometimes sloping, sometimes angular faces.

“(P)ART: Photographs Revealing the Art of Mechanical Form x93 opens in conjunction with Gallery Night on Friday, Jan. 16 and is on display through May 17. Admission to the exhibition is included in the general museum ticket (between $10 and $20).

Winter Moto Month at the Iron Horse Hotel

The Iron Horse Hotel

500 W. Florida St.

Leave it to hardy, curd-fed, Miller-steeped Milwaukeeans to thumb their noses at Jack Frost with Winter Moto Month—a celebration of motorcycles and their weather-indifferent riders. From Jan. 16 through Feb. 22, the Iron Horse Hotel is featuring a handful of events for those who find more than two wheels superfluous. Cycle-themed art from celebrated motorcycle photographer and historian Michael Lichter will grace the Iron Horse’s walls and a “biker brunch x93 along with other “gear-grinding specials x93 will grace its menu. Check the Iron Horse’s website for their busy event calendar featuring bike nights and a fashion show.

“Artwork for the Beginning Art Collector x93

David Barnett Gallery

1024 E. State St.

With the art market recording prices that reach nine digits, anything fancier than your “Hang In There x93 cat poster may seem cost prohibitive. “Art for the Beginning Art Collector, x93 opening Friday, Jan 16 at the David Barnett Gallery, can help you acquire a new wall furnishing that you won’t want to hang with sticky tack. Forty-nine artists (including luminaries such as Wassily Kandinsky, Claude Monet and Joan Miró) as well as ethnographic art (including African Shona sculpture, handmade Romanian frames and Indonesian art) make up the exhibition, which features works priced $600 and less. During the month of January, the DBG is also giving a 21% discount on all gallery-owned works and 14% off all consigned inventory.