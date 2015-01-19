Help Decide The Pfister Hotel's Next Artist-in-Residence!

× Expand The Pfister Hotel / via Facebook

There is an inherent tension in the life of the artist. Called on the one hand to serve her Muse, the artist is inclined to throw caution to the winds of public opinion. But there is risk in this indifference, since, in a capitalistic society, the artist’s livelihood is primarily dependent on the purchase power and interest of John and Jane Doe. Consequently, the artist is also pressured to kowtow to the trend du jour and middle-of-the-road acceptability more generally.

It is because the ability to live the life of an artist and the essence of the artistic life are in inherent tension that the position of artist-in-residence is so important. These prized positions guarantee a period of both financial security and artistic freedom.

For the past six years, Milwaukee’s own Pfister Hotel has hosted a nationally recognized artist-in-residence program, and its time to elect the next enviable creative to hold the post. A committee of muckety-mucks from Milwaukee’s arts community has selected six local artists as finalists: Jim Charles, Eric Ledesma, Jasmine McMasters, Robert Meincke, Todd Mrozinski and Ann Mory Wydeven.

Now it is up to you, public, to help decide who will be the Pfister’s 2014-15 artist-in-residence. Until noon on February 6, visit the online voting page and The Pfister Hotel’s Facebook page to vote for the next artist-in-residence. Or, vote by texting the following keywords, in bold, to 22333 – Jim Charles (JIMC), Jasmine McMasters (JASMINEM), Robert Meincke (ROBERTME), Todd Mrozinski (TODDM), Erick Ledesma (ERICKL) and Ann Mory Wydeven (ANNMW). Results of the public vote will equal one seat on the selection committee.

Work by the six finalists is currently on display at Gallerie M, inside InterContinental Milwaukee and will remain up until voting ends.