Honoring the Art of Haiti

<span>The resiliency of the human spirit will shine in an international conference held in Milwaukee. For “Haiti 2012: Dreams and Reality<em>,</em>”<em> </em></span>several city institutions collaborate on a three-day event<em> </em>honoring the contemporary art, cinema and literature flourishing on a tiny island nation too often defined by natural disasters and poverty.<span><br /><br />Each day will spotlight the nation's prestigious artists. On Wednesday, March 7 at Marquette University's Weasler Auditorium, renowned director Arnold Antonin will present his film <em>Amours d'um Zombi (The Loves of a Zombie)</em>,<em> </em>which incorporates political themes through avant-garde scenarios. The screening begins at 6 p.m.</span><span><br /><br />Thursday, March 8 pays tribute to Richard and Erna Flagg's world-class Haitian art exhibition at the Milwaukee Art Museum (MAM). Tours of the recently redesigned collection will begin at 2 p.m. A 5 p.m. reception precedes 6 p.m. lectures by experts in Haitian art. Afterward, a panel discussion led by the MAM's chief curator Brady Roberts continues until 8 p.m.</span><span><br /><br />To complement MAM's collection,<em> </em>the Lynden Sculpture Gardens features an exhibition of art by Midwest businessman Orville Bulman titled “Haiti and The Midwestern Imagination,” opening March 7. A self-taught artist, Bulman's 1950s work offers another perspective on Haitian art. His work will be presented along with watercolors of Haiti by Oscar Sanchez.</span><br /><br />Concluding <em>Haiti 2012 </em>on Friday, March 9, UW-Milwaukee will host lectures by three award-winning authors addressing Haitian life, literature and politics, which will reflect on how art and dreams can flourish even in areas of great suffering.<span></span><em><span><br /><br />All events are free, except Thursday's, where admission is required for non-museum members. For a complete schedule of events and more information visit www.uwm.edu/cie/haiti2012 or lyndensculpturegarden.org.</span></em><em><span><br /><br /></span></em><span>Art Happenings</span><span><br /><br />“JOSEPH SCHWARTE”</span> <p><span>SHARON LYNNE WILSON CENTER FOR THE ARTS</span></p> <p><span>19805 W. CAPITOL DR.<br /><br />The Wisconsin artist creates “functional sculpture” through imaginative furniture designs which he exhibits throughout the Midwest. The Wilson Center exhibition opens on Wednesday, March 7 with an artist's reception honoring Schwarte from 5:30-7:30 p.m.<br /><br />“FORWARD 2012: A SURVEY OF WISCONSIN ART NOW”<br /><br />CHARLES ALLIS ART MUSEUM</span></p> <p><span>18O1 N. PROSPECT AVE.<br /><br />In this prestigious juried exhibition, artists from all over the state show their best work from the recent year. The exhibit opens on Friday, March 2 with a reception and awards ceremony from 5:30-8:30 p.m.<br /><br />“MARSHALL ARTS EVENING EVENT”<br /><br />HISTORIC THIRD WARD MARSHALL BUILDING</span></p> <p><span>207 E. BUFFALO ST.<br /><br />Over 20 artists, galleries and venues host their quarterly evening event, which features special exhibits throughout the five floors of the historic building on Friday, March 2, 5-9 p.m.</span></p> <p><span> </span></p>