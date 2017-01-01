Inspirations from the JMKAC and Milwaukee's Gallery Night and Day

Xenobia Bailey, an artist visiting the John Michael Kohler Arts Center, exhibits in their unique show "An American Story" that continues through the fall. Her brilliant hued crocheted tents and wall hangings, human sized and detailed with wisdom and prophetic text, enliven one large gallery on the JMKAC's main floor. While Bailey originally came from Seattle, she now lives in Harlem, New York where she works from her studio. While conducting a workshop at the center's ARTery early on a Tuesday evening Bailey stopped for a moment to answer a few questions.

Q: When did you start to crochet?

A: I started to crochet in 1986, but I have a degree in Industrial Design. I've made up a lot of these crochet stitches myself. They're original. And all the text is original.

Q: And why are you at the JMKAC this week?

A: I'm here in Sheboygan until the 17th, working with the art education program and holding creative inspirational workshops.

Q: What do you enjoy about these workshops?

A: I enjoy, like to bring out [a person's] creativity by doing different projects. Today we're working on personalized shadow boxes. And a Utopia lab with the inside/outside house. We're painting the outside and wallpapering the inside. And some of the children are making paper roses from newspapers.

Q: Any other thoughts about being here at the JMKAC?

A: Well, right now its colder here than in New York, but I'm dressed for it, and it isn't snowing. But I love working with people, the different communities here. I've been in Senior Centers, High Schools, Junior Highs, even preschools. And it's great to bring out everyone's creativity. (To see or read more about Xenobia Bailey's work: xenobia.blog. spot.com)

Attending Gallery Night and Day this weekend? Enjoy the art in spite of the damp weather at these exhibitions:

Dean Jensen Gallery: David Neic exhibits work at this gallery on Water Street while his small-scale oils depicting winter are also available for viewing at Walker"s Point Center for the Arts.

Peltz Gallery: This Milwaukee landmark gallery owned by Cissie Peltz features new work by John Sayers, his lush oils that depict rich still life compositions.

Grava Gallery: This intimate gallery in the Marshall building displays the new oil paintings of Shane Walsh, a former Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design graduate.

Northwestern Mutual Art Gallery: This gallery at Cardinal Stritch University hosts the formal opening of the photographic essay exhibition, "Wounded in America," where both the artists will attend the reception on Friday evening.

Redline Milwaukee: In their new building at 1422 North 4th Street Redline Milwaukee houses a print shop for the community. Their premiere exhibition, "Flatland," features the works of a master printmaker from Columbia University, Thomas Vu-Daniel.

Cedar Gallery: This interesting 2nd and 3rd floor gallery above the Starbucks in the Historic Third Ward exhibits well known Milwaukee photographer, Francis Ford.