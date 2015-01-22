Jazz Prime Valentine @ Riverwest's Jazz Gallery

Jazz is capable of conjuring a truly remarkable variety of atmospheres and instilling a wide array of moods in its listeners. With Valentines Day quickly approaching, it is an opportune time to recall jazz’s aphrodisiac quality. Here are a few suggestions, of empirical origin, for setting a sultry mood.

Experience has demonstrated that Cupid is especially responsive to the come-hither voice of Julie London. I have it on good authority that biomedical research will undoubtedly one day prove that Stan Getz’s tone vibrates in perfect sympathy with the heartstrings. And if you fail to seal the deal with the assistance of John Coltrane and Johnny Hartman’s 1963 collaboration, you have only yourself to blame.

But since jazz is at its most potent when heard live, if you don’t wish to take any risks this February 14, consider RSVPing for Jazz Prime Valentine at the Jazz Gallery in Riverwest. While you and your paramour enjoy a dessert buffet coupled with wine and champagne, your ears will be treated to the music of Jazz Prime, featuring Darele Bisquerra (vocals) and Keith Johnson (piano), Aaron Johnson (bass), and Miguel Salas (percussion). Milwaukee-based photographer John Ruebartsch will be on hand to immortalize all the tender glances. And if your eloquence fails at this crucial moment, feel free to rely on that of certified poetess, La Prosette, Anja Notanja Sieger.

Jazz Prime Valentine takes place from 7-10:00 p.m. and costs $20.00 per couple or $15.00 per single. For additional information call 414 374-4722.