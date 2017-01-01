Julie Wayer @ The Helmet Project

Julie Wayer, who signs her artwork with the creative moniker J. Wayer, participated in the Milwaukee Institute of Art and Designs multidisciplinary exhibition in collaboration with the Harley-Davidson Museum titled "The Helmet Project." A MIAD second year student, Wayer majors in Industrial Design with an emphasis in sculpture. This Chicago native fell in love with the process of working on the project at Harley Davidson where the students were motivated to excel, succeed, and have their work exhibited in a Milwaukee museum. While walking through the exhibit just before opening, J. Wayer gives a few thoughts on this dynamic exhibition. Q: What did you enjoy about The Helmet Project? A: That we discussed so many aspects of the helmet---its cultural history, as a type of protection, or an article of clothing representing individual freedom and self-expression. The students found ideas from a variety of inspirations. And all the artwork was juried. From an industrial design point of view, we looked at what aspect might include fashion and female helmets. Especially why women may resist wearing helmets, and what would make them more wearable. What might make them more attractive to women.

Q: Could you explain some of the other students work?

A: Theresa Lauer did two pieces titled Hair as a Helmet. She created on example with rope wound with wax to look like hair, and then created a bronze sculpture to replicate it.

Q: Do you have any artwork in the show?

A: Yes, my piece is titled Pith. Its made from earth worn dirt, coffee grounds and then there's a video with a mirror inside. I used a latex mold from a Harley Davidson model, like several of the students, and then installed a video inside to resemble rain.

Q: What was your inspiration for this artwork?

A: In 1903 there was a long draught where Niagara Falls almost dried up. Much of my work centers around water. I think about how to make art work with water.

Q: And what's ahead in your future?

A: I just hope to continue to be inspired and enjoy the building design. I would like to work with a design firm, my dream is one in New York that works on green projects, to help improve the normal standard of living.

MIAD boasts an 88 percent placement rate for their graduates. Two-thirds of the students acquire design majors: industrial, interior architecture, communication. And then after graduation, 80 percent stay to work in Wisconsin to contribute to the culture and economy.