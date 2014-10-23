Kerstin Winking on Global Collaborations and Amsterdam Art Museums

Artist's Now is a lecture series put on by UWM's Peck School of the Arts. All the events take place on Wednesday's at 7 p.m. in the Arts Center Lecture Hall on the UWM campus. As a rule, these lectures are free, open to the public, and designed to appeal to a broad audience with an interest in contemporary visual art. Nationally and internationally known artists hold forth on the theory and praxis of their philosophies of art. A calendar of events can be found here, but allow me to draw your attention to a noteworthy upcoming lecture...

On October 29 - yup, it's a Wednesday and at 7 p.m. - Kerstin Winking will speak about "Global Collaborations & the Stedelijk Museum Amsterdam." The Netherlandish artist is a curator at the Stedelijk Museum and is an expert in the connections between contemporary and ancient art.

Here and here are a few intriguing items by/about Winking