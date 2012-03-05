Libido and Art's LIfe Giving Potency Link to MIAD's Students

<!--[if gte mso 9]><xml> <o:OfficeDocumentSettings> <o:AllowPNG/> </o:OfficeDocumentSettings> </xml><![endif]--><!--[if gte mso 9]><xml> <w:WordDocument> <w:Zoom>0</w:Zoom> <w:TrackMoves>false</w:TrackMoves> <w:TrackFormatting/> <w:PunctuationKerning/> <w:DrawingGridHorizontalSpacing>18 pt</w:DrawingGridHorizontalSpacing> <w:DrawingGridVerticalSpacing>18 pt</w:DrawingGridVerticalSpacing> <w:DisplayHorizontalDrawingGridEvery>0</w:DisplayHorizontalDrawingGridEvery> <w:DisplayVerticalDrawingGridEvery>0</w:DisplayVerticalDrawingGridEvery> <w:ValidateAgainstSchemas/> <w:SaveIfXMLInvalid>false</w:SaveIfXMLInvalid> <w:IgnoreMixedContent>false</w:IgnoreMixedContent> <w:AlwaysShowPlaceholderText>false</w:AlwaysShowPlaceholderText> <w:Compatibility> <w:BreakWrappedTables/> <w:DontGrowAutofit/> <w:DontAutofitConstrainedTables/> <w:DontVertAlignInTxbx/> </w:Compatibility> </w:WordDocument> </xml><![endif]--><!--[if gte mso 9]><xml> <w:LatentStyles DefLockedState=\"false\" LatentStyleCount=\"276\"> </w:LatentStyles> </xml><![endif]--> <!--[if gte mso 10]> <style> /* Style Definitions */ table.MsoNormalTable {mso-style-name:\"Table Normal\"; mso-tstyle-rowband-size:0; mso-tstyle-colband-size:0; mso-style-noshow:yes; mso-style-parent:\"\"; mso-padding-alt:0in 5.4pt 0in 5.4pt; mso-para-margin-top:0in; mso-para-margin-right:0in; mso-para-margin-bottom:10.0pt; mso-para-margin-left:0in; mso-pagination:widow-orphan; font-size:12.0pt; font-family:\"Times New Roman\"; mso-ascii-font-family:Cambria; mso-ascii-theme-font:minor-latin; mso-fareast-font-family:\"Times New Roman\"; mso-fareast-theme-font:minor-fareast; mso-hansi-font-family:Cambria; mso-hansi-theme-font:minor-latin;} </style> <![endif]--><!--[if gte mso 9]><xml> <o:shapedefaults v:ext=\"edit\" spidmax=\"1026\"/> </xml><![endif]--><!--[if gte mso 9]><xml> <o:shapelayout v:ext=\"edit\"> <o:idmap v:ext=\"edit\" data=\"1\"/> </o:shapelayout></xml><![endif]--> <!--StartFragment--> <p class=\"MsoNormal\"><span style=\"font-family: \'Times New Roman\'; \">LIBIDO AND ART'S LIFE GIVING POTENCY LINK TO MIAD STUDENTS<o:p /></span></p> <p class=\"MsoNormal\" style=\"margin-bottom: 0.0001pt; \"><span style=\"font-family: \'Times New Roman\'; \">A final public art class was offered at the Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design on March I. This experience defined the recently closed MIAD exhibition at Professor Justin Yi's<span> </span>“Integrated Studio Arts 241 A” titled <em>Integration and Intersection. </em>Also invited to participate on this Thrusday afternoon was Mr. Chad's Ronald Regan High School International Baccalaureate Art Class, an advanced placement class on steroids as Chad described it. Yi helped critique an art class for these AP students and now the high school students were invited to return the favor. The intersection between college and high school students impressed everyone in attendance with their intelligence and stamina over the almost three hour critique.</span><span style=\"font-family: \'Times New Roman\'; \"> </span></p> <p class=\"MsoNormal\" style=\"margin-bottom: 0.0001pt; \"><span style=\"font-family: \'Times New Roman\'; \">First up to critique was a fascinating sculpture by MIAD student artist Hayley Eichenbaum titled <em>Libido. </em>In her explanation of the project, Eichenbaum discussed how she wanted to portray an honest interpretation of living experience through a visually stimulating object. To do this, the artist built a child's version of a night-light based on her memories. Eichenbaum filled the nightlight with a micrograph image of the female brain releasing oxytocin and created its movement by generating heat from the warm light. A decorative vent with a fan on top of the nightlight activated the spinning movement to create hypnotizing shadows on the ceiling in the small, dark gallery, while the pink and white images whirled in the nightlight.</span></p> <p class=\"MsoNormal\" style=\"margin-bottom: 0.0001pt; \"><span style=\"font-family: \'Times New Roman\'; \">Eichenbaum then explained the mature subject content depicts a female brain through the physical experience of orgasm, which everyone could universally understand through a personal experience. Her unique juxtaposition of mature content in an innocent childhood </span><span style=\"font-family: \'Times New Roman\'; \">object fascinated her. Oxytocin, Eichenbaum described, is the hormone necessary for any human connection and bonding. People born without or little oxytocin open themselves to possible severe emotional, mental and physical deficiencies and trauma throughout life. It's a critical substance in the human body.</span><span style=\"font-family: \'Times New Roman\'; \"> </span></p> <p class=\"MsoNormal\" style=\"margin-bottom: 0.0001pt; \"><span style=\"font-family: \'Times New Roman\'; \">Oxytocin also represents this essential life energy and orgastic potency realized on all microbiotic levels to the great expanse of the cosmic level, which she discovered in her research. This included studying Isabella Rossellini's scientific approach to explaining sex to children. While the artist told the class she had lulled herself to sleep over the past several weeks with the nightlight, the experience reminded her of when she was a child. Her sculpture's otherworldly images reflect that cosmic energy inherent in an orgasm that Eichenbaum feels deserves more respect. Respect for the biophysical moment that culminates in every facet of life. </span><span style=\"font-family: \'Times New Roman\'; \">An entire class was indeed mesmerized by Eichenbaum's very beautiful, intellectual and scientific sculpture that fascinated them as they watched the images flow through the nightlight, inviting them to come closer to the object, to understand everything inherent in this seemingly elegant and minimal artwork. The perfect creative example intersected these multiple disciplines to create an impressive sculpture</span><span style=\"font-family: \'Times New Roman\'; \"> </span></p> <p class=\"MsoNormal\" style=\"margin-bottom: 0.0001pt; \"><span style=\"font-family: \'Times New Roman\'; \">Also on display in the open classroom gallery was Nick Romano's grey wooden box mounted on a wall while he sat on a stool, his head removed from the gallery's vision, </span><span style=\"font-family: \'Times New Roman\'; \">hidden inside the box. This art example intersected fine art and performance art to inspire a great discussion about creating obstacles to communication. </span></p> <p class=\"MsoNormal\" style=\"margin-bottom: 0.0001pt; \"><span style=\"font-family: \'Times New Roman\'; \">Daniel Mitchell explored the validity and worth to an individual signature. Each person creates a legal and personal identity when they sign their name, with that signature on contracts, credit cards and correspondence.<span> </span>Mitchell then asked other students to try and copy his signature. The artful results were exhibited on the wall, neatly ordered in a rectangular grid with two colors. The interesting experiment instilled an often-uneasy feeling in those who copied Mitchell's signature, almost as if they were stealing his identity they said. </span></p> <p class=\"MsoNormal\" style=\"margin-bottom: 0.0001pt; \"><span style=\"font-family: \'Times New Roman\'; \">Amy Trompeter fashioned another wall sculpture by reproducing her own hands, opened in an outstretched position carved into plastic and then covered and draped in flesh colored fabric. The concept behind her art expressed a means to unfulfilled desire and longing, whether for food, friendship or physical comfort. One student suggested the sculpture reminded her of Our Lady of Guadalupe, the fluid shape could be an interesting connection that depicts receptivity and vulnerability.</span><span style=\"font-family: \'Times New Roman\'; \"> These few projects included only several of the artworks critiqued on one Thursday afternoon. </span></p> <p class=\"MsoNormal\" style=\"margin-bottom: 0.0001pt; \"><span style=\"font-family: \'Times New Roman\'; \">In the upcoming spring months, MIAD students will be exhibiting their own artwork, which includes the annual senior exhibition for April Gallery Night and Day. Also on that weekend, the Ronald Regan art students will be featured in the Milwaukee Art Museum\'s <em>MAM After Dark</em> for an exclusive one-night exhibition of their art on April 20, Friday's Spring Gallery Night.</span><span style=\"font-family: \'Times New Roman\'; \"> </span></p> <p class=\"MsoNormal\" style=\"margin-bottom: 0.0001pt; \"><span style=\"font-family: \'Times New Roman\'; \">The valuable experiences culled from attending these classes offered insight into the artistic process and those expert teaching skills given by MIAD professors. Essential art critiques for students provided within an encouraging context and environment. Everyone can learn if the mind can be receptive and vulnerable, longing and open to new ideas, exemplified by Trompeter's sculpture. If these Ronald Regan High School students and MIAD college coeds represent examples of the future, art and culture remain alive and well in Milwaukee. Take the time to explore their exceptional and thought provoking exhibitions this spring. Experience their youthful libido, or life-giving potency, for one's self while appreciating this necessary energy for a vibrant life.</span><span style=\"font-family: \'Times New Roman\'; \"> </span></p> <p class=\"MsoNormal\" style=\"margin-bottom: 0.0001pt; \"><em><span style=\"font-family: \'Times New Roman\'; \">Visit Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design for Spring Gallery Night and Day on April 20 and 21<sup>st</sup>. Visit Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design for Spring Gallery Night and Day on April 20 and 21st. Appreciate the emerging talent intersecting in every medium at the college with future information available on the website, www.miad.edu