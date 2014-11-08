Live Art Auction @ Best of Milwaukee 2014 Celebration

Suffering from post-election blues? Missing the fervor stirred up by promises of change? Lacking the excitement of standing in multiple lines only to realize that you haven't re-registered since moving?

Fortunately, the thrills of the democratic process are not years off. On November 11, the Shepherd Express will unveil the victors of its annual "Best of Milwaukee" competition. Not only will Milwaukee's "Best Rock Band," "Best Art Museum," and "Best Craft Beer Selection" be named, but the vote-happy have had the opportunity to weigh in on outré categories. Who will be crowned Milwaukee's "Most Despised Politician"? Which strip club do most Milwaukeeans fancy? What is Milwaukee's favored "Financial Institution for Getting a Business Loan"?

During the celebration, from 6-10 p.m. at the Milwaukee Art Museum, a live auction will be held for "MKE Neighbors," a painting by Daniel Fleming. All proceeds will go to the Milwaukee Homeless Veterans Initiative, an organization dedicated to assisting homeless veterans obtain housing, benefits and health care. More of Daniel's art can be viewed here.

Tickets to the "Best of Milwaukee 2014" can be bought here.