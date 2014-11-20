Lois Bielefeld Captures the Beauty of Androgyny

The term "androgyny" derives from a portmanteau of the ancient Greek terms for "male" and "woman." In other words, an androgynous individual embodies both traditionally masculine and feminine characteristics and qualities - they refuse to toe the line of predetermined gender norms. Glam rock, to name one cultural phenomenon, placed a premium on androgyny. Think David Bowie, Marc Bolan...

“Androgyny: An Exhibition by Lois Bielefeld, x93 on display in the Fine Arts Gallery at UW-Parkside until January 9th, celebrates the diversity of the gender spectrum in a series of photographic portraits, short films and installation.

Bielefeld turns her lens on a wide variety of individuals: some of her subjects identify as gender fluid, others have had the label "androgynous" foisted upon them by society, others still are transgender individuals for whom misidentification is a daily reality. Wherever her subjects fall on the spectrum of conformity, Bielefeld's photographs are noteworthy not only for their beauty, but also for the dignity and respect that her subjects are afforded.