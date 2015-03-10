Love, Money and Art

For 49 years the David Barnett Gallery has been a presence in the Milwaukee art community. It is a lush and densely packed microcosm of a deep art world; how do you get into it? The current installation, “Art for the Beginning Collector, x93 includes pieces by more than 49 artists priced at $600 and under. This eases the equation of love and money that can go with buying artwork. While this price point represents a fraction of the gallery’s offerings, there certainly is fun to be had.

Blue Sun w/ Red Birds by Schomer Lichtner is a reserved but fascinating guest. It is a simple but captivating silkscreen, made around 1950. A cyan cobalt orb is surrounded by cherry-colored abstractions of avian critters. The plump, feathered friends sit quietly, although those on top of the circle float weightlessly above it. On the bottom, they overlap and the areas where red meets blue make rich purple silhouettes like birds chatting in shadows. Additional gems are found in Thea Kovac’s watercolor series, Lady Parade. These trios of standing women are elegant notes of bright clothes and bare arms. With a few sweeps of a brush, and negative space to suggest folds of fabric, Kovac describes an airy breath of summer no matter what the weather.

This exhibition is not arranged in a conventional manner as the works designated in this price range are scattered among pricier pieces. As looking is a free activity, let your eyes wander. The David Barnett Gallery is housed in a Victorian mansion, a setting that makes this like a visit to the home of an avid, eclectic collector. Some standout pieces in this more costly range include Theophile Steinlen’s mysterious print, La Modiste. The shadowy figure of a woman turns away, her short cape fluttering behind her. It is a lovely surprise, especially as it is hidden behind a door. Most austerely eloquent is an Alberto Giacometti lithograph, Man Walking. On a mostly blank sheet, a few sparse lines are all that is needed for a striding figure, striking a balance between absence and effervescence.

Art for the Beginning Collector x93 continues through April 11 at David Barnett Gallery, 1024 E. State St.