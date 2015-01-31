Magic and Photography: Carol Golemboski Lecture @ Peck School

There is something magic about photography’s ability to capture slices of time with unparalleled accuracy. It stands to reason, then, that magic itself should be a theme of medium. Such is the case with the photographic oeuvre of Carol Golemboski, whose works are inspired by the golden age of magic. Classic illusions such as sawing a person in half, extracting rabbits from top hats and levitation form the basis for many of Golemboski’s atmospheric pieces.

Golemboski received her MA in art from UW-Madison, and is currently an associate professor and the area head of Photography at the University of Colorado Denver. Her work has been supported by the New York Foundation for the Arts, the Virginia Commission for the Arts, The Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, the Saltonstall Foundation and Light Work.

On February 4, from 7-8 p.m., Golemboski will give a talk – Photography and Magic – as part of UWM’s Peck School of Art’s Artists Now! lecture series. The talk will be held in the Arts Center Lecture Hall at 2400 E. Kenwood Blvd.