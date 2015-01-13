MAM Calls Kids To Quilt For Penfield Children's Center

× Expand Thinkstock

The Milwaukee Art Museum and Penfield Children’s Center have teamed up to harness the power of children’s creativity. All throughout January, MAM’s Kohl’s Art Generation Studio invites you and your little ‘uns to create colorful patches to contribute to quilts for families of the Penfield Children’s Center, which provides early education and other services for low income families with children who have developmental delays or disabilities. In return for their heart-warming service, children twelve and under can warm their bellies with a free cup of cocoa from MAM’s coffee shop on January's remaining Saturdays and Sundays.