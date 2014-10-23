Marquette University's Curators of Tomorrow Present Yearlong, Experimental Exhibition

Save the date!: from 2-4 p.m. on November 12 the Haggerty Museum of Art will be hosting a reception to celebrate the opening of Clear Picture: Looking at Communities from an Art Museum .

Clear Picture is no ordinary exhibition. The student-curated, experimental, yearlong show "serves as a multi-disciplinary textbook and laboratory for four undergraduate Journalism and Spanish courses." Marquette University's intrepid young curators of tomorrow will explore the ability and potency of thoughtful art exhibition to construct narratives about communities.

Here's the Wednesday, November 12 Reception Schedule:

2:00 pm—Meet and Greet

2:30—3:00 pm—Student-led exhibit tour

3:00 pm—Welcome by Interim Provost and Dean of the College of Nursing Margaret Callahan, followed by remarks by Associate Professor of Spanish Eugenia Afinoguenova and Assistant Professor of Journalism Pamela Hill Nettleton

3:30—4:00 pm Student-led exhibit tour