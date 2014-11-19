Museum of Wisconsin Art Celebrates its Supermembers

These days, sustaining an arts institution is a superhuman feat that requires superhuman support. This is especially the case for a niche institution like the Museum of Wisconsin Art, which, by design, excludes the crowd-magnets of art history in order to hip Wisconsinites to the great art native to their state.

This Friday, November 21, from 5:00–9:00 p.m., MOWA is paying tribute to its members, whose heroic generosity and talent keeps the institution alive and thriving. To celebrate the opening of the 2014 Super MOWA Members’ Show MOWA has planned an action packed evening. In addition to 250 new works on display, attendees can look forward to: a cosplay costume contest at 6:30, artwork awards, comic book caricatures by Milwaukee artist Michael Adler, Heroes in the Night book signing by author Tea Krulous, superhero mask-making and a special giveaway to kids who come dressed as their favorite superhero.

More information on the 2014 Super MOWA Members’ Show can be found here.