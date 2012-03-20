Museum of Wisconsin Art Weaves Dual Opening

Stitched drawings and paintings take the place of more traditional works of paper, pencil, oil paint and watercolor in two exhibitions at the Museum of Wisconsin Art. The museum holds a dual opening March 28 for “Uncommon Threads: Contemporary Wisconsin Textiles” and “One From Wisconsin: Richard Daehnert.”<br /><br />The unique fiber art in “Uncommon Threads” includes ordinary materials such as beads, buttons, needles and thread. Art and function have been woven together as expressions of creativity ever since people first started fashioning garments and linens. Contemporary applications in fiber art often feature centuries-old techniques applied to abstract, conceptual and representational images, transforming works from mere functional objects into fine art of two or three dimensions.<br /><br />Modern technology allows artists to further experiment with thread, as seen in Barbara Chappell's sculpture <em>3 Torsos</em>, constructed from felt, linen and a paper wrap. Linda Barrow's <em>Orchid</em>, which<em> </em>rests on a stand, merges fiber and metal into an organic form. Among the other artists featured in this exhibition are Sonji Hunt, Sharon Kerry-Harlan, Christopher Niver and Bird Ross.<br /><br />Sheboygan artist Daehnert incorporates collage into his artwork, combining found objects with thread work. Various artists from the “Uncommon Threads” exhibition will attend the museum's “Sneak Peek” event on Friday, March 30, at 10:30 a.m. The museum will host these artists and Daehnert at the exhibitions' official openings 1:30-4 p.m. Sunday, April 15, and as part of the Family Program, which runs 1:30-3:30 p.m. April 15. Visitors will get a chance to ask questions, study the artwork and make their own fiber art.<strong><br /><br />Art Happenings</strong><br /><br />UPAF Artists Among Us <p>Pfister Hotel</p> <p>424 E. Wisconsin Ave.</p> <p>Shelby Keefe will display her latest painting project, for the United Performing Arts Fund (UPAF), in the Pfister Hotel's Artist-in-Residence Studio. Keefe's 16 paintings, which will represent each of the UPAF's member groups and be auctioned off at a June fund-raiser, will be on view at the Pfister through April 1.<br /><br />Currents 34: Isaac Julien</p> <p>Milwaukee Art Museum</p> <p>700 N. Art Museum Drive</p> <p>The MAM will feature London-based film and video artist Isaac Julien in “Expeditions,”<em> </em>a series of three video installations. The first work, titled <em>True North</em>,<em> </em>opens March 24. It will be on display through May 9, with the other two in the series to follow.</p>