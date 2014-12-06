"Natural Forms: The Art of Roy Staab" at The Jazz Gallery

× Expand Roy Staab's blog

It's always gratifying to see a local boy make good. So much the better when this success takes the form “local boy becomes an internationally recognized artist. x93 Such is the case with Roy Staab. Over the course long career, Staab has dabbled in many different mediums, but since 1983 he has devoted himself to and established himself with subtle, site-specific, sculptural installations, which are constructed in nature and built so as to eventually self-destruct.

This local boy of international renown is soon to open a photographic exhibition of his celebrated installations at The Jazz Gallery Center for the Arts (926 East Center St.) in Riverwest. "Natural Forms: The Art of Roy Staab" opens Saturday, December 6 and is on display until January 3.

Roy Staab himself will be attending the exhibition's opening reception on Friday December 12 from 7-9 p.m.