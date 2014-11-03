NEA Chairman Jane Chu @ MIAD

Mark your calendars, Milwaukee: the Surgeon General of the American art scene is dropping by. Jane Chu, the 11th Chairman of the National Endowment for the Arts, will be presiding over a town meeting at the Milwaukee Institute of Art & Design this Thursday, November 6, from 6:30-8 p.m.

Chairman Chu took the wheel this past June, so all interested parties should be well chuffed to have the opportunity to hear her philosophy, policies and priorities regarding arts endowments. After her presentation, Chairman Chu will be there will be taking questions.

Register here.